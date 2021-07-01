Ina Garten Is Back With Summer's Hottest Drink

Leave it to Ina Garten to inspire us to make ourselves a nice meal or drink and enjoy family and friends' company. With summer in full swing, it's only natural that she might share a recipe or two to make these sunny days more festive. (Remember her cocktail hour video?)

Garten posted an Instagram video today with just the thing we need: instructions on how to make a summer rosé sangria at home. Here's how you can make your own, whether you're hosting a (safe) get-together or just want to treat yourself to a little something.

Ina Garten's Rosé Sangria Recipe

For starters, you're going to need an entire bottle of rosé — always a good place to start! Then you'll add some fresh fruit, juice, and superfine sugar. Here's the full ingredient list:

1 bottle of rosé wine

1/2 cup pomegranate juice

1/3 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

8 strawberries

2 red plums

1/2 cup raspberries

1/4 cup superfine sugar

3 tablespoons Grand Marnier

1 tablespoon cognac or brandy

1 cup water

Once you've mixed all the liquid ingredients in a pitcher (the bigger the better, we think!), add your cup of ice and then the fruit. And you're done — simple as that!

Garten says you should leave the pitcher in the fridge for a couple of hours — ideally overnight, actually — and then bring it out to celebrate the weekend. We especially love the color of the drink, which just screams summertime.

If you need us, we'll be making our own batch. You can find the full recipe here.