The Clare V x Heather Taylor Home Collection Is All About Summer Staples

By Anna Gragert June 30, 2021
We love a collaboration, especially when it's between friends like Clare Vivier of Clare V. and Heather Taylor of Heather Taylor Home. Together, the bag designer and textile designer launched a collection that combines both brands' summertime graphics and prints.

The CV x Heather Taylor Home line includes loungewear we can see ourselves donning as the temperature changes and bags we want to bring everywhere, from the beach to the farmers market to a picnic party. Of course, there is plenty of gingham.

We'll be including our top favorites from this new collection below.

1. Lavender Sweatshirt, $125

We can see ourselves cozying up in this sweatshirt on a cool summer night (especially if we're at the beach).

2. HTH Tote Bag, $55

A chic grocery bag or a classic everyday bag? Honestly, why not both?

3. Giant Marine, $235

Everything you could possibly need for a day trip, a beach visit, or a picnic you're hosting will fit in this sizable bag.

4. Serge, $125

This gingham bucket hat will protect your scalp and face from the sun, whether you're gardening or simply lounging by the pool.

5. Blue Sweatshorts, $125

These versatile shorts are perfect for lounging, working out, hiking, and any other summer activity you can think of.

