The Clare V x Heather Taylor Home Collection Is All About Summer Staples

We love a collaboration, especially when it's between friends like Clare Vivier of Clare V. and Heather Taylor of Heather Taylor Home. Together, the bag designer and textile designer launched a collection that combines both brands' summertime graphics and prints.

The CV x Heather Taylor Home line includes loungewear we can see ourselves donning as the temperature changes and bags we want to bring everywhere, from the beach to the farmers market to a picnic party. Of course, there is plenty of gingham.

We'll be including our top favorites from this new collection below.

We can see ourselves cozying up in this sweatshirt on a cool summer night (especially if we're at the beach).

A chic grocery bag or a classic everyday bag? Honestly, why not both?

Everything you could possibly need for a day trip, a beach visit, or a picnic you're hosting will fit in this sizable bag.

This gingham bucket hat will protect your scalp and face from the sun, whether you're gardening or simply lounging by the pool.

These versatile shorts are perfect for lounging, working out, hiking, and any other summer activity you can think of.