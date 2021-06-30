Chef Yotam Ottolenghi Is Releasing a Colorful Tableware Collection

Between his bestselling cookbooks and ever-popular restaurants in London, Israeli-born British chef Yotam Ottolenghi has developed quite a following over the past decade and change. And now, fans who have been charmed by the personable culinary star have a new Ottolenghi product to add to their shelves — their kitchen shelves, that is.
Partnering with Italian artist Ivo Bisignano and Belgian design brand Serax, Ottolenghi is launching a tableware collection called FEAST, which ranges from plates to salad bowls to coffee cups.
"We have tried to tell the Ottolenghi story in objects," Ottolenghi said in a statement. "It is a story of the tension between the earthy and the sophisticated, between passion and refinement, tradition and novelty. Ostensible opposites, existing together in dynamic harmony."
The line features more than 100 products adorned with colorful, painterly graphics, including abstract patterns, vegetable prints, and faces.
"Ivo is a good friend as well as a soul-mate for the creative process in all Ottolenghi graphics," said Ottolenghi. "His art, in whatever medium, is honest, expressive, bold, joyful, and colorful. Attributes we strive to achieve in our food."
Ottolenghi's FEAST collection will be sold exclusively through Food52 in the U.S. starting July 5.
