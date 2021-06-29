People Are Obsessed With This Restock TikTok Video

The internet loves a good before and after, but this is especially the case on TikTok, it seems. Take, for instance, the trend of restocking videos. We're not talking about restocking at a store or warehouse — we mean refilling all your everyday needs at home. Turns out people love watching strangers placing all their grocery purchases in their dedicated places.

TikTok user Catherine Benson created a video of "random refills & restocks around the house!" and 2.5M people have liked it. In the video, you can see Benson filling up containers that are nearly empty (everything from cereal to mouthwash). It's satisfying for anyone who appreciates hiding those original boxes or containers from the grocery store — and taking the extra step to place them in ​another​ holder. There are plenty of ideas we're taking notes on — like pouring coffee syrups into chic bottles with labels

It's kind of like visual ASMR and it seems people can't get enough. Benson has 5.1M followers and #restock has 1.8 ​billion​ view total. If you love seeing fridge organizing videos, we've got you covered there, too.

Happy restocking!