What It Means if You See a “Goatel" Vacation Rental

With the country slowly opening back up, there's a good chance you have traveling and vacations on the agenda. This includes (finally) booking stays at rentals like Airbnbs, resorts, and camp sites. Or, you might be lucky enough to find a "goatel," also known as a hotel with — you guessed it — goats.

The lodging is the latest offering from Lainey Morse, who founded Original Goat Yoga in 2016. Officially known as The Goatel Vacation Rentals, the hotels are designed to provide the ultimate dream vacation for people who love animals, adventures, and nature. Every night includes 60 minutes of Goat Happy Hour Therapy, where you can spend time with the goats. Original Goat Yoga sessions are available for a fee.

Currently, however, The Goatel Vacation Rentals are available in just two locations: the San Francisco Bay Area in California and the greater Houston area in Texas. So if you're planning a trip to either region and you love the idea of spending your vacay with goats, you might want to add these spots to your itinerary.

In California, SF Bay, CA Original Goat Yoga has launched the Goatel Yurt Retreat on Mt. Madonna in the beautiful Santa Cruz Mountains. It features a yurt that sleeps five and a nearby RV that sleeps three. At this location, you can enjoy stunning views of the mountains and Pacific Ocean, along with access to local beaches and hiking.

Meanwhile, The Goatel on the Chocolate Bayou is a loft apartment (on top of a goat barn, of course) on a charming waterfront ranch. The loft sleeps four, while a nearby Yurt sleeps six. Local activities include fishing, swimming, and hiking — just to name a few. This location is operated by Alvin Texas Original Goat Yoga.

If these locations aren't on your summer agenda, try the next best thing: a Goat Yoga class. To learn more about Goat Yoga and find a class near you, visit the Goat Yoga website here. Until then, here's to hoping that more goat hotels open up across the country!