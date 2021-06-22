This Unexpected "Pasta Chip" Snack Is Taking Over TikTok

Air fryer owners, we might have found a recipe you ​haven't​ tried before — and it's all thanks to TikTok. Turns out that users are loving pasta chips — yes, you read that correctly. Judging by the 9.1 million views on #pastachips, the recipe is taking off.

Basically, you boil pasta as usual (most people are using bowtie), season it, and add it to your air fryer. The result is a crunchy pasta chip that you can then dip into pesto or marinara. There are other variations of the form — like different types of pasta, for starters — but that's the gist of it.

Add this to the growing list of recipes we've been bookmarking on the social media app. If you're looking for even more air fryer snacks, we've got you covered. Happy experimenting!