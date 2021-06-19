This iPhone Trick Allows You to Schedule Text Messages in Advance

You will never have to worry about forgetting to send a birthday text ever again. Thanks to TikTok user @frankmcshan, we now know that we can easily pre-schedule text messages on the iPhone.

All you have to do is go to the Shortcuts app on your phone and click on the Automation tab on the bottom bar. Then, press the plus sign in the top right corner. Select "create personal automation" and then select the time of day you'd like the message to send. You can also have this message repeat daily, weekly, or monthly on certain days.

Once you have your time selected, click "next" to "add action." Then, under "send message," select the person you'd like the message to go to. Type your message to the person, click next, and disable "ask before running." Then, you're done! The message is pre-scheduled.

For those of us who tend to be forgetful, this is a serious game changer.