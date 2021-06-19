Alcohol Sales Reached an 18-Year High in 2020

There's no doubt that 2020 was a major headache. And as it turns out, that headache might be partly related to all the booze Americans consumed last year. According to the latest Drinks Market Analysis by the International Wines and Spirits Record (IWSR), alcohol sales surged by 2% in 2020, the largest yearly increase since 2002.

Specifically, ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages came out on top. According to the IWSR report, RTD consumption increased by a staggering 62% in 2020. Within the RTD category, hard seltzer consumption saw the most growth, rising a whopping 130%. Clearly, bubbly booze was hot during the pandemic — along with puzzles and sourdough bread, of course.

Canned cocktails also stole the spotlight last year. The IWSR notes that consumption grew by 52%, thanks to the surge in outdoor gatherings and "to-go" drinks spurred by restaurant closures.

But unlike some pandemic trends, the popularity of ready-to-drink beverages will likely live on. The IWSR predicts RTDs will make up 22% of total alcohol consumption by 2025.

All that said, it's worth noting that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) advises limiting your alcohol intake to no more than one drink a day (for women) and two drinks a day (for men). As always, drink responsibly!