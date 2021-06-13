How to Access the Best Hotel Pools for Cheap

Do you ever want to use the amenities at a hotel without having to stay at a hotel? We're talking about the fun stuff: pools, spas, fitness centers, workspaces, and other amenities that make us feel oh-so-luxurious. Well, it turns out that there's a website for that.
On ResortPass, you can book a hotel day pass — no overnight stay required — at over 600 hotels in 150 cities across 30 states. Hotels include the Ritz-Carlton, Hilton, Four Seasons, Marriott, Hyatt, and many more.
Prices start at $25, which is way less than you'd pay if you actually had to stay at a hotel. You could even give ResortPass as a gift to friends and loved ones who are desperately in need of a daycation.
For more information about ResortPass and to find a participating hotel near you, click here. We're off to book a day trip complete with poolside lounging!
Anna is a Los Angeles-based writer and editor who covers lifestyle and design content for Hunker. She's written for Apartment Therapy, the L.A. Times, Forge, and more. She previously worked as the lifestyle editor at HelloGiggles and deputy editor at So Yummy. Her email: anna.gragert@hunker.com