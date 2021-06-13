How to Access the Best Hotel Pools for Cheap

Do you ever want to use the amenities at a hotel without having to stay at a hotel? We're talking about the fun stuff: pools, spas, fitness centers, workspaces, and other amenities that make us feel oh-so-luxurious. Well, it turns out that there's a website for that.

On ResortPass, you can book a hotel day pass — no overnight stay required — at over 600 hotels in 150 cities across 30 states. Hotels include the Ritz-Carlton, Hilton, Four Seasons, Marriott, Hyatt, and many more.

Prices start at $25, which is way less than you'd pay if you actually had to stay at a hotel. You could even give ResortPass as a gift to friends and loved ones who are desperately in need of a daycation.

For more information about ResortPass and to find a participating hotel near you, click here. We're off to book a day trip complete with poolside lounging!