Here's How to Score a $10 Credit for Amazon Prime Day

For some, there might be a slight twinge of "but does a local store have this?" that accompanies Amazon Prime Day — you're a deal finder but you also want to be a small business shopper. To support your shopping duality, Amazon is offering a Prime Day deal that gets you buying small.

Advertisement

From June 7 to 20, $10 spent shopping Amazon Handmade's small shops will get you a $10 credit to spend on Prime Day. For the next week, the set of handmade ceramic bowls you've been eyeing will help you pay for the air fryer you've been holding out for (because you could wait until Prime Day to try the fried PB&J you saw on TikTok).

To help you save money on your Prime Day purchase by shopping small, we're rounding up some of our favorite Handmade buys. Use our guide as a jumping-off point for your bookshelf revamp, jewelry box in need of a new jewel, or birthday-bulk-buy.

If you're as serious about fresh tortillas as you are your Pinterest-perfect kitchen.

The perfect birthday present for your entire list.

We love this garland for decorating a nursery.

Advertisement

The most fun way to prepare a cocktail.

A desk lamp that fits into your whole tortured writer vibe.

This kit allows you to support a small business and flex your DIY skills.

To beautifully store all of your blankets during warm weather months.

These bowls are perfect for knick-knacks and tchotchkes.

A spoon rest has never looked so good.