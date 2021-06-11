Here's How to Score a $10 Credit for Amazon Prime Day

By Kaelin Dodge June 11, 2021
For some, there might be a slight twinge of "but does a local store have this?" that accompanies Amazon Prime Day — you're a deal finder but you also want to be a small business shopper. To support your shopping duality, Amazon is offering a Prime Day deal that gets you buying small.

From June 7 to 20, $10 spent shopping Amazon Handmade's small shops will get you a $10 credit to spend on Prime Day. For the next week, the set of handmade ceramic bowls you've been eyeing will help you pay for the air fryer you've been holding out for (because you could wait until Prime Day to try the fried PB&J you saw on TikTok).

To help you save money on your Prime Day purchase by shopping small, we're rounding up some of our favorite Handmade buys. Use our guide as a jumping-off point for your bookshelf revamp, jewelry box in need of a new jewel, or birthday-bulk-buy.

1. Central Coast Woodworks Hardwood Tortilla Press, $89.99

If you're as serious about fresh tortillas as you are your Pinterest-perfect kitchen.

2. Sweet Water Decor Happy Birthday Soy Wax Candle, $20

The perfect birthday present for your entire list.

3. Sheep Farm Felt "Arizona" Handmade Wool Felt Ball Garland, $19.95

We love this garland for decorating a nursery.

4. Two Tumbleweeds Mixology Dice, $24

The most fun way to prepare a cocktail.

5. Urban Industrial Craft Edison Desk Lamp, $89

A desk lamp that fits into your whole tortured writer vibe.

6. SITOS DIY Plant Hanger Materials Kit, $28

This kit allows you to support a small business and flex your DIY skills.

7. Rusted Pine Blanket Ladder, $79.99

To beautifully store all of your blankets during warm weather months.

8. Ranch Junkie Mercantile Farmhouse Rustic Wooden Decorative Bowl, $69.99

These bowls are perfect for knick-knacks and tchotchkes.

9. Joyful Clay Mini Ceramic Spoon Rest in White, $19

A spoon rest has never looked so good.

