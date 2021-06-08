Starbucks Is Pressing Pause on at Least 25 Menu Items

Next time you pay a visit to your local Starbucks, you might want to lower your expectations. According to Insider, Starbucks recently released an internal update saying that at least 25 menu items will be put on a temporary hold starting June 4.

Like many retailers across the globe, Starbucks is dealing with supply shortages. This is being caused by supply chain and transportation interruptions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Starbucks states that the menu changes will vary based on store location.

"We are experiencing temporary supply shortages of some of our products," a Starbucks representative told Insider. "Specific items will vary by market and store, and some stores will experience outages of various items at the same time."

This list of items includes chai tea bags, green iced tea, hazelnut syrup, and toffee nut syrup. Twitter users are also reporting the following missing items: oat milk, lemonade, matcha, breakfast sandwiches, and caramel.

According to Insider, Starbucks states that it is working to restock items as quickly as possible. In the meantime, if your local store doesn't have your favorite item in stock, consider supporting a small business coffee shop or making your own at home instead. Here are some drink recipes we're currently loving and a home brewing starer kit for making delicious coffee beverages at home.