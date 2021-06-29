These Grove Co. Sheets Are Actually Hand Soap and Detergent

Looking to eliminate single-use plastics from your life? Grove Co. is here to help you with that. The company is already known for its selection of low-waste, eco-friendly household cleaners and personal products, and it's expanding its line-up even further.

Advertisement

Today the company is launching two new products: laundry detergent sheets and hand soap sheets, both of which come in an all-natural lavender blossom fragrance.

The detergent sheets are designed to dissolve completely in the washer — just like a laundry pod, but without any plastic. They can be used for hand-washing delicates, too.

Similarly, the hand soap sheets are designed to dissolve while washing your hands, using minimal water. (This is a ​great​ product to bring on hikes or while camping.)

Both sheets are plastic-free and biodegradable, not to mention easily stored, so you can save some space in your laundry room or bathroom. The laundry detergent sheets come in packs of 32 loads and retail for $12.95, while the hand soap sheets come in packs of 40 washes and retail for $4.95. You can buy both here.