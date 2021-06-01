Christian Siriano Designed a Mattress Inspired by Weddings

Christian Siriano is at it again. After releasing his first furniture collection, the designer decided to tackle another area of the home with his very own mattress. Inspired by Siriano's bridal collection, and created in collaboration with sleep technology company Beautyrest, the Beautyrest by Christian Siriano mattress was designed specifically for couples.

When designing the top panel of the mattress, Siriano paid tribute to black-tie affairs. Its curvilinear shapes echo the tulle on a bride's dress, while the sides feature a tuxedo black.

On the inside of the mattress, you'll find Beautyrest's T3 pocketed coil technology, which was designed to isolate motion and provide undisturbed sleep when your partner is moving in bed. A dream for couples everywhere!

Beautyrest by Christian Siriano can be purchased in both queen ($2,699) and king ($3,199) sizes on the Beautyrest website. It's a perfect wedding registry pick.