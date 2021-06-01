Christian Siriano Designed a Mattress Inspired by Weddings

By Anna Gragert June 1, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Christian Siriano is at it again. After releasing his first furniture collection, the designer decided to tackle another area of the home with his very own mattress. Inspired by Siriano's bridal collection, and created in collaboration with sleep technology company Beautyrest, the Beautyrest by Christian Siriano mattress was designed specifically for couples.

Advertisement

When designing the top panel of the mattress, Siriano paid tribute to black-tie affairs. Its curvilinear shapes echo the tulle on a bride's dress, while the sides feature a tuxedo black.

On the inside of the mattress, you'll find Beautyrest's T3 pocketed coil technology, which was designed to isolate motion and provide undisturbed sleep when your partner is moving in bed. A dream for couples everywhere!

Beautyrest by Christian Siriano can be purchased in both queen ($2,699) and king ($3,199) sizes on the Beautyrest website. It's a perfect wedding registry pick.

Advertisement

Anna Gragert

Anna Gragert

When Anna Gragert isn’t trying to create a groundbreaking third-person bio for herself, she's working as the senior lifestyle editor at Hunker. Her email: anna.gragert@hunker.com

View Work
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy