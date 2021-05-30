Costco Will Be Replacing One of Its Main Food Court Items

By Anna Gragert May 30, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Everyone knows how legendary Costco's food court items are, but it seems that one such product is getting a complete makeover. In addition to bringing back free samples and food court seating to more locations, Costco also has plans to transform its frozen yogurt.

According to Insider, Costco's nonfat vanilla yogurt will soon be leaving the food court. Now, for the good news: The nonfat vanilla yogurt is going to be replaced by a high-end ice cream. Yum. We can't wait to see exactly what that will be!

As for when exactly we get to try Costco's new food court ice cream, Insider reports that it should be available at most locations by July 4. The same goes for Costco's new churro, which is larger than the original.

While you fantasize about what Costco's fancy food court ice cream will be, you can keep up with the brand's pandemic updates here.

