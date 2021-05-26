Kelly Wearstler's New Collection Is Full of Sculptural Statement Pieces

The right statement furniture piece can totally transform your space — something that Kelly Wearstler knows all too well. The experienced designer has tons of projects under her belt, and has debuted a new collection that's all about bold patterns and silhouettes.

The Transcendence collection includes eight series of furniture, six lines of lighting, and various other objects. It takes inspiration from Southern California aesthetics; Wearstler worked with local artisans and makers to bring the items to life.

"I look to find the tension in each piece, balancing the familiar with the unexpected to create something that is both inviting and provides a new perspective," Wearstler said in a press release.

This comes through in many of the collection's new pieces like the Oblique series, which is "made of angle cut hardwood, hand-selected and laminated together piece by piece," according to the release. There's a serious attention to detail in the new arrivals.

Check out some of the items on our wish list below and see it all here.

