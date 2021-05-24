Nicole Richie's Etsy Collab Is All About Desert Hues

There are always so many gems on Etsy, whether you need the right decor item to tie your coffee table together or you want a statement-making wall hanging. And the brand frequently partners up with famous names who know a thing or two about design, too.

The latest collaboration, unveiled today, brings together Etsy makers and Nicole Richie's brand House of Harlow 1960. Advertised as a limited-edition collection, it obviously includes some fashion finds — and it's the first time Richie's brand features home decor. Richie worked with nine makers, with an emphasis on California-based and Black-owned businesses; the items follow a dreamy desert palate with pops of gold, which Richie especially loves.

"The experience of searching for artisans was so exciting and truly opened up a whole new door of inspiration for me," Richie said in a statement. "Being able to see the workmanship of different people within the Etsy community and to be able to collaborate with them has been one of the more creative experiences of my career."

Browse through our faves below and see the full collection here.

