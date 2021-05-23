Spotify Released New Playlists Curated Especially for Plant Parents

If you're a plant parent, then you know how meditative watering your plants can be — especially when you set the scene with music. After all, many believe that music helps plants grow. With this in mind, Spotify recently released a series of five playlists to get you and your plants in the best mood possible.
To create these playlists, Spotify teamed up with interior designer Kelly Wearstler, Darryl Cheng of House Plant Journal, Nelson ZêPequéno of Black Men With Gardens, and eco-model and environmental activist Summer Rayne Oakes. As for plant influencer PlantKween, they have their very own music and talk show called Green Gurls Galore, which includes both music and plant care tips.
Watering your plants has never been more fun. This is especially the case when you see aptly picked song selections such as "Walking On Sunshine," "September Rain," "Infinite Trees," and "Grow." If these playlists don't make your plants happy, we don't know what will.
To see (and hear) Spotify's playlists for plant parents, click here.
When Anna Gragert isn’t trying to create a groundbreaking third-person bio for herself, she's working as the senior lifestyle editor at Hunker. Her email: anna.gragert@hunker.com