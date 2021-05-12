Michel Smith Boyd x Z Gallerie Rugs Make a Serious Splash

There's something magical about a great statement rug. And you can find plenty of them in the new Michael Smith Boyd x Z Gallerie rug collection. You might recognize the designer from shows like ​House Hunters​ and ​Buying It Blind​ — and now you can bring his style into your own space.

The artist and interior designer has teamed up with the retailer to debut a selection "inspired by Art Deco lines and the natural beauty of African textiles," according to the collection page. These pieces are eye-catching and bold. "If the floor is the ocean, rugs are the islands," Smith Boyd said. The designer also has a few art pieces available through Z Gallerie, so you can mix and match pieces.