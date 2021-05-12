Michel Smith Boyd x Z Gallerie Rugs Make a Serious Splash

There's something magical about a great statement rug. And you can find plenty of them in the new Michael Smith Boyd x Z Gallerie rug collection. You might recognize the designer from shows like House Hunters and Buying It Blind — and now you can bring his style into your own space.
The artist and interior designer has teamed up with the retailer to debut a selection "inspired by Art Deco lines and the natural beauty of African textiles," according to the collection page. These pieces are eye-catching and bold. "If the floor is the ocean, rugs are the islands," Smith Boyd said. The designer also has a few art pieces available through Z Gallerie, so you can mix and match pieces.
Scroll through some of our picks below and see the full collection here.
Eva Recinos is an associate editor at Hunker. You can reach her at eva@hunker.com