Memorial Day Weekend Is the Best Time to Buy These 3 Items

Shoppers, get your wallets ready — Memorial Day weekend is going to be chock-full of home sales that are too good to miss. During the three-day weekend, you can find deals on everything from furniture to bedding, making it the perfect time to upgrade your home. But according to Sara Skirboll, Shopping and Trends Expert at RetailMeNot, the best things to buy during Memorial Day weekend are mattresses, outdoor entertaining essentials, and appliances.