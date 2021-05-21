Memorial Day Weekend Is the Best Time to Buy These 3 Items

Shoppers, get your wallets ready — Memorial Day weekend is going to be chock-full of home sales that are too good to miss. During the three-day weekend, you can find deals on everything from furniture to bedding, making it the perfect time to upgrade your home. But according to Sara Skirboll, Shopping and Trends Expert at RetailMeNot, the best things to buy during Memorial Day weekend are mattresses, outdoor entertaining essentials, and appliances.
When it comes to discounts, Skirboll says you can expect up to 70% off mattresses, 40% off outdoor essentials like grills, furniture, and games, and 20% to 40% off appliances (which is perfect for moving season). With deals this good, we're putting our shopping lists together sooner rather than later. Check out our top mattress, outdoor, and appliance picks we're hoping to catch on sale during Memorial Day weekend.
