Target Is Giving Vaccinated Customers a Special Discount, but There's a Catch

Now, you have even more of a reason to spend time in Target. On its website, the retailer announced that if you get a COVID-19 vaccine at a CVS located inside a local Target, you will get a $5 Target coupon. This applies to both Target employees and shoppers.

To make this happen, Target states that all you have to do is visit CVS.com to schedule your vaccine appointment. Then, once you receive your vaccine, you'll get your Target coupon to spend on in-store purchases over $5 (which is perfect for a post-vaccination treat).

Eat This, Not That also reports that Target is the only retailer offering a vaccine coupon, so if you haven't yet scheduled your first or second dose, consider doing so at a Target-based CVS.