Christian Siriano's First Furniture Collection Is For Lovers of Statement Pieces

By Eva Recinos May 7, 2021
We're all for seeing creative people tap into more than one area of design — and that's exactly what Christian Siriano has done. While you might know his name from the world of fashion, he recently launched Siriano Interiors, a boutique architecture and interior design firm. And now, he's debuting his first furniture collection with 1stDibs.

"Interior design has always been a source of inspiration for many of my collections over the years," Siriano said in a statement. "Because of my love for fabrics and textiles, this new endeavor was something I realized I was really passionate about and wanted to take one step further."

The collection highlights Siriano's knack for playing with form and shape. For enthusiasts of curved furniture and sculptural forms, there's plenty to love. And like Siriano's fashion, these pieces make a bold statement.

Browse through some of our wish-listed items below and check out the full collection here.

1. Lennox Stool, Small Wood Stool by Christian Siriano, $795

2. Lily Stool, Taupe Bouclé Stool by Christian Siriano, $795

3. Lana Dining Chair, Ivory Bouclé & Wood Chair by Christian Siriano, $1,750

4. Leo Bench, Ivory Bouclé & Wood Bench by Christian Siriano, $3,600

5. Lola Settee, Bouclé & Black Lacquered Wood Settee by Christian Siriano, $3,695

Eva Recinos is an associate editor at Hunker. You can reach her at eva@hunker.com

