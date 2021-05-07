Christian Siriano's First Furniture Collection Is For Lovers of Statement Pieces

We're all for seeing creative people tap into more than one area of design — and that's exactly what Christian Siriano has done. While you might know his name from the world of fashion, he recently launched Siriano Interiors, a boutique architecture and interior design firm. And now, he's debuting his first furniture collection with 1stDibs.

"Interior design has always been a source of inspiration for many of my collections over the years," Siriano said in a statement. "Because of my love for fabrics and textiles, this new endeavor was something I realized I was really passionate about and wanted to take one step further."

The collection highlights Siriano's knack for playing with form and shape. For enthusiasts of curved furniture and sculptural forms, there's plenty to love. And like Siriano's fashion, these pieces make a bold statement.