Lowe's x Iris Apfel Is the Combo We Didn't Know We Needed

To celebrate its 100th birthday this year, Lowe's is celebrating in style. Literally! The home improvement store has launched a special curation of home decor items by style icon Iris Apfel (who is also turning 100 this year, by the way) as part of the Lowe's House of Curators initiative.

"We know that stylish home decor doesn't always feel attainable for consumers, so we are inviting a range of tastemakers to curate from our millions of products to inspire different possibilities and demonstrate that spaces can be both accessible and affordable," Marisa Thalberg, Lowe's executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer, said in a statement.

Apfel, the first curator in the series, is known for her love of bold colors and prints, which shines through in her curation. "I've always believed that one of the most important elements of home design is letting yourself shine. For me, that means experimenting with unapologetic colors, eye-catching patterns. and being totally original," said Apfel. "As Lowe's and I both celebrate our centennial birthdays, I hope we keep inspiring people to be bold and take chances on style for the next one hundred years."