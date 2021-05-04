The Force Is Strong With Society6's New 'Star Wars' Designs

Today, in galaxies both near and far, we are celebrating May 4th, which has come to be known as Star Wars Day. In honor of the stellar occasion, Society6 released brand new designs for its Star Wars collection. The new items will feature Princess Leia, Chewbacca, BB-8, Rey, and other intergalactic icons we've come to love.
In honor of this special holiday, you can check out Society6's collection here and below. May the 4th be with you!
When Anna Gragert isn’t trying to create a groundbreaking third-person bio for herself, she's working as the senior lifestyle editor at Hunker. Her email: anna.gragert@hunker.com