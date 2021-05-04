The Force Is Strong With Society6's New 'Star Wars' Designs

By Anna Gragert May 4, 2021
Today, in galaxies both near and far, we are celebrating May 4th, which has come to be known as Star Wars Day. In honor of the stellar occasion, Society6 released brand new designs for its Star Wars collection. The new items will feature Princess Leia, Chewbacca, BB-8, Rey, and other intergalactic icons we've come to love.

In honor of this special holiday, you can check out Society6's collection here and below. May the 4th be with you!

1. "Born to Yub Nub" by Hillary White Framed Art Print, $17.49

2. "Chewie, We're Home - Han Solo" by Tyler Spangler Wall Tapestry, $26.99

3. "I Find Your Lack of Faith Disturbing - Darth Vader" by Tyler Spangler Coffee Mug, $13.59

4. "R2-D2 Hoth" by Lyman Creative Co Acrylic Tray, $36

5. "Most Loyal Pal - Chewbacca" by Cassidy Rae Marietta Framed Art Print, $33.59

6. "Leia Skywalker" by Ariel Sinha Travel Mug, $23.20

7. "Wicket" by Showdeer Framed Art Print, $33.59

