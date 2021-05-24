4 Outdoor Trends to Look Out for in 2021, Based on Where You Live

As we gear up for warmer weather, it's time to reevaluate our outdoor setup, but where to begin? Thanks to Birch Lane, we have the inside scoop on all the trends you can expect to see this year when it comes to the great outdoors. Based on data from the best-selling products from January 1 to March 23, the classic- and traditional-style furniture and decor brand gathered the most popular outdoor themes you can expect in each region of the country over the next few months.
Northeast: Al Fresco Dining
There's nothing like taking dining outdoors during the spring and summer after what feels like a long winter. According to Birch Lane, shoppers in the Northeast were quick to add al fresco dining essentials to their carts — like outdoor dining tables and patio umbrellas.
South: Porches and Patios
As for southern states, it looks like shoppers are tending to their porches and patios. From porch swings to outdoor rocking or Adirondack chairs, there's plenty of furniture you can buy to help you relax outside.
Our pick: Imane Wood Folding Adirondack Chair,
$249 $180
Midwest: Outdoor Plants and Gardens
In the Midwest, it's all about plants and gardens with an increase in orders filled with outdoor planters, benches, and garden statues.
Our pick: Vineyard Plastic Garden Bench,
$537.14 $396.14
West: Wicker
Over in the West, stylish wicker is taking over. Both comfortable and weather-resistant, wicker furniture is the perfect addition to your outdoor space.
