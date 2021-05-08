Amazon Handmade Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month With a Brand New Storefront

For Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we’re highlighting some of the people and brands you should know about all year long.

In the shop, you can find a curated selection of over 100 one-of-a-kind items made by AAPI makers and artisans. With goods ranging from small-batch candles in scents inspired by nature to journals made with repurposed leather and recycled cotton, you'll be able to find unique items perfect for gifting or to decorate your home, all while supporting the AAPI community.