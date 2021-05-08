Amazon Handmade Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month With a Brand New Storefront

By Pauline Lacsamana May 8, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

For Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we’re highlighting some of the people and brands you should know about all year long.

In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, Amazon launched a storefront highlighting AAPI businesses you can support all month long.

In the shop, you can find a curated selection of over 100 one-of-a-kind items made by AAPI makers and artisans. With goods ranging from small-batch candles in scents inspired by nature to journals made with repurposed leather and recycled cotton, you'll be able to find unique items perfect for gifting or to decorate your home, all while supporting the AAPI community.

Check out a few of our favorites from Amazon's AAPI Heritage Month storefront below.

Noobie Crafts Co. Crochet Hanging Basket, $17

Skinny Pig Designs Handmade Coasters, $35

Trail575 Big Sur Scented Soy Blend Candle, $35

Essance Skincare Lavender Starter Kit, $33

ArtLery Personalized Serving Tray, $50

Soothi Containers of Creativity Handmade Leather Journal, $54

KarmaLit Wanderlust Soy Candle, $22

Pauline Lacsamana

Pauline Lacsamana

Pauline is a freelance lifestyle writer based in Providence, Rhode Island. When she's not writing, you can find her at her local yoga studio or scoping out hidden gems at flea markets and thrift stores.

Connect on LinkedIn
View Work
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy