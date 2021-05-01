This Recipe Conversion Cheat Sheet Will Prevent Annoying Internet Searches

We all know how annoying it can be to convert recipe measurements — especially if you're in the middle of cooking or baking and your hands are covered in ingredients. Well, fret no more! There is a handy cheat sheet that will prevent future annoying conversion searches from ruining your kitchen experience (and dirtying your laptop keyboard).

The Talented Kitchen Magnetic Kitchen Conversion Chart displays weight, liquid volume, and even temperature conversions. So next time you come across a recipe based in the metric system, you can easily convert it into the imperial/U.S. system of measurement with just one glance.

In addition to having conversions available in a large font, the cheat sheet is water-resistant and can be wiped clean. What's perhaps the best part is that it's also magnetic, so you can place it directly onto your fridge for easy viewing.