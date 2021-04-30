Here's How You Can Win This IKEA Tiny Home

Dreaming of a tiny home but don't know where to start? Today, IKEA announced one way to make that fantasy a reality.
The Swedish retailer is hosting a digital scavenger hunt — with one winner snagging the prize of a 187 square feet IKEA tiny home. The space has a "fully functional kitchen, bath, bedroom and living space," according to the company.
First step: Make sure you're a member of IKEA Family. (You can sign up for free.) Then, you've got to follow IKEA USA on Instagram and keep an eye out for a series of puzzles and clues dropping between today, April 30 and May 12. Each clue will be a letter, which then make up a password that you'll type in here.
Once you're in, you'll need to upload a "tiny essay about why sustainable living is important to you." The questions in the prompt are: "How would this new, wonderful tiny home allow you to live a more sustainable life, and why is a sustainable lifestyle important to you?"
Basically, there are a few tiny steps you take to enter the tiny house contest. With the popularity of tiny homes lately, this is definitely a campaign we figure lots of people will be interested in.
You've got until May 14 to enter!
Eva Recinos is an associate editor at Hunker. You can reach her at eva@hunker.com