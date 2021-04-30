Here's How You Can Win This IKEA Tiny Home

Dreaming of a tiny home but don't know where to start? Today, IKEA announced one way to make that fantasy a reality.

The Swedish retailer is hosting a digital scavenger hunt — with one winner snagging the prize of a 187 square feet IKEA tiny home. The space has a "fully functional kitchen, bath, bedroom and living space," according to the company.

First step: Make sure you're a member of IKEA Family. (You can sign up for free.) Then, you've got to follow IKEA USA on Instagram and keep an eye out for a series of puzzles and clues dropping between today, April 30 and May 12. Each clue will be a letter, which then make up a password that you'll type in here.

Once you're in, you'll need to upload a "tiny essay about why sustainable living is important to you." The questions in the prompt are: "How would this new, wonderful tiny home allow you to live a more sustainable life, and why is a sustainable lifestyle important to you?"

Basically, there are a few tiny steps you take to enter the tiny house contest. With the popularity of tiny homes lately, this is definitely a campaign we figure lots of people will be interested in.