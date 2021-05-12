Floyd's First-Ever Outdoor Furniture Is Cheerful and Summer-Ready

One of our favorite sustainable furniture brands is making the move to the great outdoors — via an outdoor furniture collection, that is!
Detroit-based company Floyd, whose mission is to decrease furniture waste by creating made-to-last, easy-to-move pieces, has just launched the Outdoor Set. The chic selection is comprised of tables, chairs, and benches for your backyard or patio.
Each piece is made from durable powder-coated aluminum that's both weatherproof and water-resistant. Plus, the furniture's smart slatted design means that water won't pool anywhere.
There are four color options: Citrine, Jade, Midnight Blue and Off-White. Check out the full collection below, and shop it here!
