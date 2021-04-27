Aldi's Raised Garden Bed Costs Less Than Those at Costco and Amazon

We've been on the lookout for products that will feed our desire to be surrounded by all the plants this spring, and thanks to SheKnows, we just found our next buy. Time to get those gardening gloves on!

From April 28 to May 4, the BelaviWooden Raised Planter will be priced at $49.99, according to Aldi Finds. It comes in both brown and gray wood shades, and can hold about 16 gallons and up to 220 pounds. It measures 34.25" x 18.11" x 31.89".

SheKnows reports that these Aldi beds beat both Costco's and Amazon's prices. The Costco version is $79.99 and measures 25" x 25" x 22" — featuring cute side openings for extra plants. As for Amazon's version, it's $109.99 and comes in at 48.5″ x 24.5″ x 30″ — making it larger than the Aldi one.