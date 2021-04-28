7 Secret Things You Didn't Know You Could Buy at Wayfair

Wayfair may be best known as a furniture brand, but there's more to the retailer than affordable sofas and bed frames. In fact, there is a whole bevy of home items you can buy at Wayfair, including major appliances like refrigerators and washer and dryer sets, spa-like saunas and hot tubs, robotic vacuums, holiday decor all year-round, and more. And, during the brand's two-day sales event Way Day, you can find huge discounts on all of the above. Scroll down to see top deals on our fave lesser-known finds.