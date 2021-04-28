7 Secret Things You Didn't Know You Could Buy at Wayfair

By Pauline Lacsamana April 28, 2021
Wayfair may be best known as a furniture brand, but there's more to the retailer than affordable sofas and bed frames. In fact, there is a whole bevy of home items you can buy at Wayfair, including major appliances like refrigerators and washer and dryer sets, spa-like saunas and hot tubs, robotic vacuums, holiday decor all year-round, and more. And, during the brand's two-day sales event Way Day, you can find huge discounts on all of the above. Scroll down to see top deals on our fave lesser-known finds.

1. Aleko 2-Person 130 Jet Inflatable Hot Tub, $725.01

2. GE Appliances 36-inch Energy Star French Door 27 Cubic Feet Refrigerator, $2,099 $1,889.10

3. Le Creuset Cast Iron Skillet, $225 $189.95

4. Samsung 4.5 Cubic Feet Front Load Washer and 7.5 Cubic Feet Electric Dryer Set, $1,998 $1,798.20

5. iRobot Roomba i7+ Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $799.99 $599

6. Beachcrest Home Norwood Fir Green Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree with White Lights, $264.99 $119.99

7. Edison Pull Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet, $272.50 $197.40

8. Dynamic Infrared Maxxus Alpine Dual-Tech 3-Person Low EMF FAR Infrared Sauna, $4,499 $2,059.99

9. Zipcode Design Billups Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair, $424 $189.62

