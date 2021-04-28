7 Secret Things You Didn't Know You Could Buy at Wayfair

Wayfair may be best known as a furniture brand, but there's more to the retailer than affordable sofas and bed frames. In fact, there is a whole bevy of home items you can buy at Wayfair, including major appliances like refrigerators and washer and dryer sets, spa-like saunas and hot tubs, robotic vacuums, holiday decor all year-round, and more. And, during the brand's two-day sales event Way Day, you can find huge discounts on all of the above. Scroll down to see top deals on our fave lesser-known finds.
6. Beachcrest Home Norwood Fir Green Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree with White Lights,
$264.99 $119.99
Pauline is a freelance lifestyle writer based in Providence, Rhode Island. When she's not writing, you can find her at her local yoga studio or scoping out hidden gems at flea markets and thrift stores.