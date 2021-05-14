Hygge & West x Schoolhouse's Wallpaper Is Vintage Meets Modern

If you've been waiting for the right wallpaper inspiration to hit you, Hygge & West has you covered. The company has just released its newest collaboration: a partnership with luxe decor company Schoolhouse. And we're super excited about it.
The collection includes six different patterns — four floral and two geometric — that come in 24 different colorways altogether. Each is sold in 27-by-30 foot rolls.
"The patterns capture our brands's common love of natural motifs and abstracts with an organic twist," Hygge & West said in a statement. "We are so proud of all of the work, and we can't wait to see these patterns come to life in our customer's homes."
Check out the five patterns below, and shop them all here.
