Hygge & West x Schoolhouse's Wallpaper Is Vintage Meets Modern

If you've been waiting for the right wallpaper inspiration to hit you, Hygge & West has you covered. The company has just released its newest collaboration: a partnership with luxe decor company Schoolhouse. And we're super excited about it.

The collection includes six different patterns — four floral and two geometric — that come in 24 different colorways altogether. Each is sold in 27-by-30 foot rolls.

"The patterns capture our brands's common love of natural motifs and abstracts with an organic twist," Hygge & West said in a statement. "We are so proud of all of the work, and we can't wait to see these patterns come to life in our customer's homes."