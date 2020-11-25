The Best Under-$100 Kitchen Gadgets to Score This Black Friday

If you've been waiting to upgrade your kitchen appliances, there's truly no time like the present — Cyber Week! From professional-grade blenders to countertop ice cream makers, there are so many budget-friendly kitchen appliances that will make your daily cooking ventures more convenient. We've rounded up some of our favorite items — all on sale for under $100 — that will help you prepare food with ease. It's time to start enjoying your kitchen.

This little blender is a game-changer for morning smoothies. The sturdy base has 250 watts of power, so you'll never have to worry about your blender leaving little chunks or taking forever again. It comes with a full-sized cup, as well as additional cups, so you can take it on the go, and even includes a little recipe book.

This pressure cooker may look compact, but it can hold up to six quarts. It also has nine cooking functions, including pressure cooking, steaming, and slow cooking. You'll be able to try lots of new recipes quickly and with ease, plus, it's great for weekly meal prep.

Why opt for a boring coffee maker when you could have one featuring the designs of Jonathan Adler. At just 5 inches wide it brews between 6 and 12 ounces of coffee from all of your favorite Keurig k-cups.

If you live in a small space, it's hard to justify the space taken up by a stand mixer. That's where this little hand mixer comes in handy. It has six speeds and emits 275 watts of power. It also comes with standard beaters and a whisk, both of which are dishwasher-safe.

Make any water sparkle with this SodaStream. It holds up to one liter of water, and each carbonating bottle can make up to 60 liters of the sparkling good stuff.

Never cry your eyes out when chopping an onion again. This handy gadget has four interchangeable blades so that you can julienne, chop, or slice vegetables. You'll never want to go back to old-fashioned food prep again.

Another on-sale score. You can make ice cream, frozen yogurt, or sorbet in only 20 minutes with this fun gadget. It comes with a one-and-a-half-quart freezer bowl that's double-insulated, making fresh ice cream for the whole fam.

With more than 15,000 reviews and a near-perfect star rating on Amazon, you know this is the pasta maker that dreams are made of. You can choose the thickness you prefer for your pasta, and easily cut lasagna, fettuccine, and tag all on your own. Tell your friends they're about to be impressed!

This juicer makes it super easy to fill your diet with greens. With 1,100 watts of power, this little machine packs a supersized punch. It also has a safety locking arm to make sure that you never make a major mess.

Enjoy your favorite features of an air fryer and oven in one. Cook food up to 30% faster with no preheating required, all in a sleek and compact design. And this outrageously low price really can't be beat.