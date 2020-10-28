Wayfair Just Revealed Early Black Friday Deals and They're SO Good

By Pauline Lacsamana Updated  November 12, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

If you're on the hunt for Black Friday deals, you don't have to wait until the end of November to get them. Wayfair is giving us a sneak peek at major discounts this shopping season with its Black Friday Early Access Sale that has deals so good you don't want to miss it.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

During Wayfair's early Black Friday sale, you can get up to 80% off living room furniture, kitchen upgrades, major appliances, lighting, bedding, storage solutions, and more. Whether you're looking to refresh your home or find that perfect holiday gift, you can save big across all categories. The sale is running through November 30, but you're definitely going to want to get in on these deals before they sell out.

Check out our top picks from the sale and shop Wayfair's Black Friday Early Access Sale now.

1. Le Creuset 3.5-quart Cast Iron Round Sauteuse, $299.95 $179.95

2. Vitamix Explorian Series E310 Blender, $449.95 $349.95

3. Zevro Triple Canister Cereal Dispenser, $66.99 $32.23

4. KitchenAid Professional 600 Series Stand Mixer, $529.99

5. Andover Mills Goleta 36-inch Single Bathroom Vanity Set, $1,550 $759.99

Advertisement

6. Mercury Row Imani 81.5-inch Square Arm Sleeper, $669 $459.99

7. AllModern Williams 7-Drawer 56-inch Dresser, $1,299 $790

8. Lark Manor Hogans Wicker/Rattan 4-Person Seating Group With Cushions, $399.99 $179.99

9. All-Clad D3 Stainless 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set, $1,310 $699.99

10. GE Appliances Washer and Electric Dryer Laundry Center, $1,599 $1,439

Advertisement

Pauline Lacsamana

Pauline Lacsamana

Pauline is Hunker’s Associate Commerce Editor. She covers all things home and shopping, whether it's the next must-have product launch or a roundup of the best home and decor sales. You can reach out to her at pauline.lacsamana@hunker.com.

Connect on LinkedIn
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy