This Weekend Is a Great Time to Buy a New Mattress — Here Are the Best Deals

It seems that these days, every holiday weekend is a great time to shop for new furniture, decor, and gadgets. But, for some reason, this year's 4th of July deals are bigger and better than ever — check out our ever-growing list of sales here — and we're noticing that this weekend, in particular, is an especially good time to save big on mattresses and other bedding upgrades, from mattress toppers to pillows.

Here, the best bedding and mattress deals to shop this weekend.

BeautyRest: Save up to $600 off mattress and adjustable foundation sets from June 17 to July 13.

Boll and Branch: Through July 6, customers who spend $150 will receive a free coral beach towel with their purchase. To redeem, just add the coral beach towel into their cart and enter code CELEBRATE4.

Brooklyn Bedding: Get 25% off all mattresses and bedding from June 24 to July 7.

Crane and Canopy: Enjoy up to 70% off of bedding, sheets, rugs, and home decor, no code necessary, from July 2 to July 6.

Casper: Get 10% off everything with code KEEPCOOL through July 13.

Haven: This brand-new mattress company is launching with a special July 4th sale. Use code 4JULY30 for 30% off the entire store, plus get a free five-piece bundle with any mattress purchase with code 4JULYBUNDLE.

Helix Sleep: Get up to $200 off all mattresses, plus two free pillows with purchase.

Idle Sleep: From June 26 to July 8, get 30% off the entire store with code 4JULY30, plus get a free adjustable base with any mattress purchase with code 4JULYADJUST.

Layla Sleep: From Friday, June 26 to Sunday, July 5, get $200 off any size Hybrid Mattress, plus two free Memory Foam Pillows, $30 off all weighted blankets, and $50 off all Memory Foam Toppers.

My Sheets Rock: Enjoy 15% off all sheets with code FIREWORK from July 1 through July 5.

Nest Bedding: From June 19 through July 12, Nest Bedding is offering 20% off your purchase of $150 or more with the code FIREWORKS.

PlushBeds: Get 25% off sitewide from June 30 to July 6.

RV Mattress: From June 24 to July 7, get 25% off sitewide.

Serta: From June 17 to July 13, save up to $1,000 on the iComfort mattress, plus a free Motion Base upgrade with every purchase.

Simmons: From June 25 to July 5, save 15% on all mattresses.

Slumber Cloud: From July 2 to July 7, get 30% off the CBD Sleep Cream, 20% off the cooling sleepwear, 15% off all mattress protectors and mattress pads, and 10% off all pillowcases, sheets, comforters, and weighted blankets. Plus, when you spend $250 and more, you'll get a free gift of your choosing.

Tempur-Pedic: Save up to $700 On Tempur-Breeze mattress sets, from June 21 to July 4.

Tuft and Needle: Through July 7, get $150 off when you spend $800 or more and $250 off when you spend $1,200 or more.