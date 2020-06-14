20 Brands That Are Donating Proceeds to LGBTQ Organizations Right Now

Every June, we celebrate Pride Month to support and honor the LGBTQ+ community. You can donate to organizations, shop from LGTBQ+-owned businesses, and buy products from brands that give back to the LGBTQ+ community. To help you kick off Pride Month, we rounded up the home and lifestyle brands that are making donations this year.
Check out these home and lifestyle brands giving back all Pride Month long:
1-800-Flowers: The floral delivery service will donate 20% of net proceeds from its Pride Collection to GLAAD.
Bath & Body Works: In addition to releasing a new Pride collection of candles, hand soap, and more, the brand is donating $150,000 to the It Gets Better Project.
Bobo's: The Colorado-based snack company launched a limited edition Dark Chocolate Almond Oat Bar with Sea Salt and 100% of proceeds will benefit PFLAG and The Center on Colfax.
The Bouqs Co.: Throughout June, The Bouqs Co. is donating 20% of proceeds from the Rainbow Bouq to the Los Angeles LGBT Center.
Harry's: Harry's teamed up with its sister brand Flamingo to release a gender-neutral kit, The Harry's x Flamingo Face and Body Pride Shave Set, and 100% of profits will be donated to The Trevor Project.
Mark & Graham: When you buy Mark & Graham's colorful catchall tray in partnership with The Trevor Project, 25% of the purchase price is donated to the organization.
Mosaic: For every box sold in June, the vegan and vegetarian meal delivery service will donate to the Ali Forney Center, a New York City-based organization that addresses homelessness among LGBTQ+ youth.
Our Place: Get the Full of Pride Mugs Set and the brand will donate 20% of each net revenue to the Los Angeles LGBT Center Pride Pantry.
The Phluid Project: When you shop the Protect Trans Kids capsule, 100% of profits will be donated to organizations that support the trans community through The Phluid Phoundation.
Pottery Barn: Pottery Barn's Goods That Give Back initiative offers limited-edition products that give back to different nonprofit organizations. In collaboration with The Trevor Project, 25% of the purchase price of the Pride Doormat and Goods That Give Back Mug will benefit the nonprofit.
Pottery Barn Kids: Pottery Barn Kids will donate 25% to The Trevor Project with each purchase of the pajama collection and the Mackenzie water bottle.
Pottery Barn Teen: When you buy the Pride Fringe Lumbar Pillow, Pottery Barn Teen will donate 25% to The Trevor Project.
Rejuvenation: In partnership with The Trevor Project, you can donate anywhere between $5 to $50 to the organization directly through the retailer.
SodaStream: In partnership with ILGA World, SodaStream launched a limited edition sparkling water kit and will donate 20% of profits to the organization.
Spiceology: When you buy the spice brand's Love Is Love Variety Pack — which includes six delicious rubs such as Raspberry Chipotle Rub, Smoky Honey Habanero, and Maui Wowee Hawaiian Teriyaki Rubin — 10% of the proceeds will be donated to food banks and pantries around the country.
Sunday Scaries: Sunday Scaries will donate $1 from every purchase of its Unicorn Jerky CBD candy to The Trevor Project.
Sur La Table: From June 2 to June 5, Sur La Table will donate 10% of purchases of Sur La Table cookware and tools to True Colors United, an organization that helps youth homelessness in the LGBTQ+ community.
UrbanStems: Not only is UrbanStems offering three bold and beautiful florals in honor of Pride Month, but it's also donating $10,000 to The Trevor Project this year.
West Elm: Score framed wall art, prints, and decor, all made in collaboration with The Trevor Project.
Williams Sonoma: Williams Sonoma has partnered with The Trevor Project on a collection of mugs, napkins, candy, towels, and more and will donate 50% of the purchase prices to the organization.