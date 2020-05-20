PSA: Memorial Day Weekend Is the Best Time to Buy a New Mattress

Holiday weekends are famously some of the best times to buy a mattress, and Memorial Day weekend is no exception. On top of all the Memorial Day home sales you can shop — some as early as now — it's the perfect time to get major discounts on mattresses, bedding, and sleep accessories. Check out the best Memorial Day mattress sales you can expect in 2022.
The Best Memorial Day Mattress Sales You Can Shop Now
Allswell: Get 20% off mattresses and 25% off bedding, bath, and spa with code THANKSMOM until May 9.
Bear Mattress: Take 30% off sitewide and get free accessories with code MD30.
Brooklyn Bedding: Take 25% off sitewide until May 3.
Helix Sleep: Save up to $350 on your order and get two free pillows.
Purple: Get up to $200 in free sleep accessories when you buy select mattresses.
The Best Memorial Day Mattress Sales of 2021
Avocado Green Mattress: Avocado has a few mattress and bedding deals in store for Memorial Day weekend. Save $100 on Avocado's green, vegan, and latex mattresses with code HONOR; get $250 off the plush mattress with code MEMORIALDAY; and save $50 on organic linen sheets and duvet covers with code GRATITUDE. You can also save up to $300 on select bed frames, adjustable bases, and the Malibu wood bedroom furniture collection.
Beautyrest: Through June 7, save up to $300 on Beautyrest Black mattresses.
Birch by Helix: Get $200 off your mattress and two free pillows with code MEMORIALDAY200. Plus, you can get free no-contact delivery.
Brentwood Home: Save on mattresses, yoga accessories, and pet beds in honor of Memorial Day. From now through June 7, save $200 on the Oceano hybrid mattress with code REDPOPPY; get $100 off the Cedar and Crystal Cove mattresses with code WEHONOR; save up to 20% on the Crystal Cove Yoga collection with code CHAIRPOSE; get 15% off pet beds with code FIDO; save $75 on the 13-inch Cypress mattress with code CYPRESS75; and get $50 off the 11-inch Cypress mattress with code CYPRESS50. And if you're a verified educator, military, law enforcement, firefighter, EMT, doctor, or nurse, you can save $250 on select mattresses.
Casper: Get up to 15% off mattresses, pillows, and more.
Keetsa: Get 15% off all mattresses and save up to $433 with code STAYCOMFY.
Layla Sleep: Get up to $200 off mattresses and score free pillows, sheets, and a mattress protector.
Lull: Save $250 on the Lull memory foam mattress.
Macy's: From now through May 31, save up to 60% on select mattresses.
Mattress Firm: Save up to 50% on select mattresses, including best-selling brands like Serta, Sleepy, Beautyrest, and more.
Nectar: Get $399 worth of free accessories with every mattress purchase.
Nest Bedding: Take 20% off select mattresses and 10% off bedding and furniture during Nest's Memorial Day Sale.
Parachute: Save 20% sitewide during MDW from May 28 to 31.
Pillow Cube: From May 28 to June 1, get 10% off side sleeper pillows and 50% off white pillowcases. You can also get two Pillow Cube Pros for $200 and two Pillow Cube Classics for $120.
PlushBeds: Get up to $1,250 off mattresses, plus a free luxury sheet set and mattress protector with purchase. Also, get 25% off all toppers & bedding through Monday, May 24.
RVMattress.com: Planning a road trip? From May 14 to 27, get 25% off sitewide on RV-friendly mattresses and sleep accessories.
Saatva: Shop the Memorial Day Preview through May 17 and take $200 off your mattress order of $950 or more.
Serta: Through June 7, get up to $400 off select iComfort mattresses.
Simmons: From May 17 to June 7, get 10% off sitewide.
Sleep Number: Save up to $1,000 on select mattresses, including smart beds that track your sleep quality. You can also get 20% off all bedding and buy one, get one 50% off all pillows.
TEMPUR-Pedic: Save up to $400 on mattresses, 40% off the TEMPUR-Topper and sheets, 30% off the TEMPUR-CLOUD, and BOGO pillows.
Tuft & Needle: Through May 31, save up to 20% during MDW with 10% off sitewide, 15% off all mattresses, and 20% off jersey sheets and select bed frames.