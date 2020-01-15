Etsy's Calling It: These Are the Best Items to Gift for Valentine's Day

While not everyone is comfortable yet with dining at restaurants regularly, there are still ways to celebrate Valentine's Day. For starters, you can make the evening special right from home. Etsy's Valentine's Day gift trend report is filled with cozy, comforting finds. Whether you're shopping for the cook in your life or spoiling your bookworm beau, there are lots of way to show your love this year.
For starters, it's all about setting the mood. "Couples looking to plan a sweet celebration at home are in luck, with over 39,000 'date night' items for sale on Etsy, including everything from culinary and cocktail kits, movie night dice, and choose-your-own adventure date night cards with endless ideas for spending quality time together," Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy trend expert, said in a statement.
And for an even more sentimental take, give them something truly unique.
"Shoppers are memorializing their love by commissioning sentimental additions to their gallery walls, with searches for custom portraits up 28% year-over-year and over 154,000 listings currently for sale on Etsy," Johnson says. "Whether opting for a custom couple's portrait using a favorite photo, a pet portrait of your fur baby, an illustration of your home or even a print of a significant city or place, this sweet gesture will make them smile every time they see it."
Etsy also reminds shoppers not to forget about self-love. Eyeing a new mug for your at-home coffee station? Looking for the right blanket for movie nights? There's plenty to choose from.
Check out some of our fave picks from Etsy's guide below and browse the full selection here.