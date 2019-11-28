Target Just Launched Unbeatable Early Black Friday Deals

By Erin Lassner Updated  November 2, 2021
Brace yourself for some of the best savings of the season with Target's freshly released early Black Friday deals. The retailer is introducing new "Holiday Best Deals" each and every week — unveiled on Sundays — indicating the lowest prices of the year. Plus, check out the "Deal of the Day" — a new daily all-time low deal lasting 24 hours only. Check everyone off your shopping list with these epic deals on home decor, electronics, kitchen gadgets, and so much more. Scroll for 10 of the greatest savings of the moment, and be sure to check out all the hottest deals, updated daily.

1. Beats Solo³ Wireless Headphones, $199.99 $99.99

2. TCL 65" Roku 4K Smart TV, $719.99 $499.99

3. Shark DuoClean PowerFins Upright Vacuum, $449.99 $329.99

4. Black & Decker LDX120C Cordless Drill Driver Kit, $99.99 $44.99

5. Nourison Life Styles Stonewash Drum Clay Pouf, $127 $85

6. Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones, $249.99 $149.99

7. HP 15.6" Laptop, $539.99 $339.99

8. GreenPan Madison 12-Piece Hard Anodized Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set, $199.99 $149.99

9. Ecovacs DEEBOT N79W Multi-Surface Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $279.99 $149.99

10. Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones II, $299.99 $199.99

