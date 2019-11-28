Target Just Launched Unbeatable Early Black Friday Deals

Brace yourself for some of the best savings of the season with Target's freshly released early Black Friday deals. The retailer is introducing new "Holiday Best Deals" each and every week — unveiled on Sundays — indicating the lowest prices of the year. Plus, check out the "Deal of the Day" — a new daily all-time low deal lasting 24 hours only. Check everyone off your shopping list with these epic deals on home decor, electronics, kitchen gadgets, and so much more. Scroll for 10 of the greatest savings of the moment, and be sure to check out all the hottest deals, updated daily.