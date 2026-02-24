Ditch Gallery Walls And Try This One-Of-A-Kind Home Decor Idea

If you're looking for suggestions on how to decorate a blank wall, one option you'll likely come across is a gallery wall. Gallery walls are an excellent way to dress up an otherwise boring and blank space with items that add texture, dimension, and interest. They're also highly customizable, which means they're great for showcasing your unique design preferences. Typically, gallery walls are composed of professional style art. Now, however, these original gallery walls are being replaced by something that's even more one-of-a-kind, a memento wall. This style of wall is similar to a gallery wall in principle but is made up of much more personal pieces.

Ask any professional interior designer and they'll tell you the importance of making sure your home decor isn't just chic and trendy, but is also a reflection of you. This new twist on the already-popular gallery wall is a design choice that focuses on this exact principle and will give you a gallery wall alternative that feels fresh and different.

Creating a memento wall switches from displaying the standard art to instead showcasing personal pieces like letters, children's drawings, travel mementos, and more. This intentional choice adds more of a sense of home and a lived-in feel that every house needs. Gather up some of your favorite personal items and we'll help walk you through exactly how to create your own memento wall in your home.