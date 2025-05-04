One Popular Interior Design Aesthetic Is Quietly Becoming Outdated

Interior design trends are cyclical, with styles catapulting into popularity and then waning out of fashion when the aesthetic is overdone and tired — only to come back in style with a fresh, reimagined interpretation decades later. This moving target of what's hot and what's so last year creates a very fluid design industry, and, as an interior designer, it's my job to stay on the pulse of the ever-evolving trends ... not to follow them to the letter as much as to artfully dodge the pitfalls of trendy decor when creating a timeless space.

There's one design style that's been trending for years that I'm personally thrilled to see finally falling out of favor: the minimalist "quiet luxury" spaces coated in every shade of off-white or light beige. Gone are the days where these sterile, generic monochromatic interiors run the show, which I think is great because once you've seen one, you've pretty much seen them all. Thanks, influencers. Plagued with a lack of an interesting perspective and cookie-cutter tendencies on social media, here's why I think one-note minimalist quiet luxury spaces weren't built to last and how you can avoid the uninspiring aesthetic in your own home by injecting it a unique perspective.