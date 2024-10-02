Hue, Saturation, & Value: What To Know About Using Color Theory In Your Home

A massive part of interior design is understanding and showcasing the intricate and delicate nuances of color in a space. While artists and designers usually study color theory at length to become experts in manipulating color to create something beautiful, it dawned on me the other day that, while I like to throw around all sorts of color theory lingo while I talk about design, the concepts may not be widespread knowledge. You've heard the terms hue, saturation, and value, but what exactly do those all mean and how does any of that nerdy color chatter apply to decorating your home? Since color is the entire foundation of designing a space, let's learn color theory basics so you can apply the principles to your own aesthetic.

By far the simplest of the three terms to define is hue, which is often interchangeably used with the word color. If you know anything about color theory, you likely remember color wheel basics from art class. There are the three primary colors (red, yellow, and blue) and three secondary colors (orange, green, and purple) — as well as six tertiary colors you may have never heard of between each primary and secondary color (such as red-orange between red and orange). Any color on this wheel or made from mixing its colors is the hue. Technically, it's any color except black, white, and gray. However, interiors are not just made up of technicolor rainbow hues, so let's further explore how color is manipulated by adding white, black, or gray to alter a color's saturation and value, as well as how to apply that to your home's color palettes.