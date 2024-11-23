The Timeless Bedroom Paint Color To Consider For A 'Quiet Luxury' Aesthetic

Who doesn't want their bedroom to be a comfortable place of quiet grandeur? Especially since you're bound to be in it all night long, and probably a good chunk of the day as well. There are certain bedroom paint colors that can help you accomplish these restful goals and make your bedroom a place you see as a sanctuary.

Using bright, trendy, and out-of-the-ordinary colors is a common mistake — some bedroom paint colors you may wish you'd never used include bright red, bright purple, and yellow-green. On the other hand, neutral tones tend to be a great choice for this quiet place in your home. Not only are neutrals timeless, but they can go with everything and instigate a feeling of calm. Plus, they can help a small bedroom look more sophisticated and expensive.

Off-white shades are particularly useful for the bedroom. In particular, beige and cream colors are among the best choices for neutral paint colors in the bedroom — they provide a luxury feel to the space while also making it soothing, pleasant, and cozy. A shade of cream is an ideal color to facilitate sleep and provide a sense of tranquility. Believe it or not, beige bedrooms are far from boring and can actually be a great improvement to your home.