The Timeless Bedroom Paint Color To Consider For A 'Quiet Luxury' Aesthetic
Who doesn't want their bedroom to be a comfortable place of quiet grandeur? Especially since you're bound to be in it all night long, and probably a good chunk of the day as well. There are certain bedroom paint colors that can help you accomplish these restful goals and make your bedroom a place you see as a sanctuary.
Using bright, trendy, and out-of-the-ordinary colors is a common mistake — some bedroom paint colors you may wish you'd never used include bright red, bright purple, and yellow-green. On the other hand, neutral tones tend to be a great choice for this quiet place in your home. Not only are neutrals timeless, but they can go with everything and instigate a feeling of calm. Plus, they can help a small bedroom look more sophisticated and expensive.
Off-white shades are particularly useful for the bedroom. In particular, beige and cream colors are among the best choices for neutral paint colors in the bedroom — they provide a luxury feel to the space while also making it soothing, pleasant, and cozy. A shade of cream is an ideal color to facilitate sleep and provide a sense of tranquility. Believe it or not, beige bedrooms are far from boring and can actually be a great improvement to your home.
Things to remember when painting a bedroom beige or cream
If you've decided to paint your bedroom a creamy beige hue, there are some things to keep in mind to get the most impact in your color palette design choices. Pairing these colors with the ideal accents is important for a seamless look. An off-white color like beige will look even better when paired with earthy shades, but there are many different colors that can work well including green, red, blue, brown, gray, and even light pink. Black accents can also create a striking contrast as well. Plan out the look and color scheme carefully to make your bedroom look as luxurious and comfortable as possible.
Be aware that lighting can make as much of an impact as color can. Consider how much natural lighting is in the room and how the paint color interacts with light fixtures, lamps, and even the types of bulbs you use. The shade of an off-white paint may appear to change significantly based on the lighting you use, so you might want to experiment with beautiful and clever bedroom lighting ideas to achieve your desired look or find that "quiet luxury" aesthetic.