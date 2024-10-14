3 Bedroom Paint Colors That You'll Wish You Never Used

The goal of designing the perfect bedroom space is to have a beautiful, relaxing room that makes you feel happy, calm, and restful. Since the paint color on the walls is the largest pop of color in the space, the hue you choose is extremely important when it comes to setting the right sleepy mood. In fact, the wall color in a bedroom can actually affect your quality of sleep.

I'm an interior designer, and this is a big reason why understanding how different colors evoke different emotions, moods, and physical effects in our minds and bodies is crucial for picking the right bedroom paint color and closing the door on sleepless nights.

Since the goal of any bedroom color is to promote good sleep, tranquility, and peace in a bedroom, it is essential to avoid hues that are too energizing or have negative associations that prevent quality rest. The worst offenders are overly saturated, vibrant colors like bright red, bright purple, or yellow-green, thanks to their overstimulating, distracting qualities, as well as connections to feelings not well-suited for a relaxing bedroom. With that in mind, I'll go ahead and explain the problem with these colors, and help you steer away from these three saturated hues for your serene bedroom space. I'll also give you some ideas on which colors you should consider instead.