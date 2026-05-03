She Grabs A Dollar Tree Toilet Plunger And Frame To Create Stunning Floral Decor

If you've ever had to dash to the store to pick up a new plunger, it was perhaps because you needed to fix a slow-draining kitchen sink. However, the following project might give you another reason for the trip: so you can make really beautiful home decor! A plunger isn't typically included in projects that exude glamour. This time, though, when combined with a frame, artificial blooms, and crystal garland, it gets to be part of the club. On TikTok, @specialcreationsbynelly shared this unique DIY idea. For starters, it entails picking up a Thermoplastic Toilet Plunger from Dollar Tree.

You'll have plenty of options when it comes to choosing a frame. Spoiler alert: You won't actually be using it to house a photo. Instead, it's used as a border piece that helps highlight the florals. Dollar Tree's 8-by-10-inch Special Moments Matted Black Photo Frame could be a good choice. But of course, if you already have a frame at home you can spare, that'll work, too. Keep in mind that it should be lightweight. The color isn't an issue since the DIY involves spray painting the entire piece gold.

Next on the project supply list is a mixture of faux flowers and greenery. Maybe you have some leftovers from crafting a DIY flower garland, or there's an old wreath you've been wanting to dismantle. If not, Dollar Tree carries a slew in its floral section. Lastly, gather a hot glue gun, tape, gold spray paint (or the color of your choice), and strands of fake crystals, such as this VOVOV Glass Crystal Beads Chain.