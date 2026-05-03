She Grabs A Dollar Tree Toilet Plunger And Frame To Create Stunning Floral Decor
If you've ever had to dash to the store to pick up a new plunger, it was perhaps because you needed to fix a slow-draining kitchen sink. However, the following project might give you another reason for the trip: so you can make really beautiful home decor! A plunger isn't typically included in projects that exude glamour. This time, though, when combined with a frame, artificial blooms, and crystal garland, it gets to be part of the club. On TikTok, @specialcreationsbynelly shared this unique DIY idea. For starters, it entails picking up a Thermoplastic Toilet Plunger from Dollar Tree.
You'll have plenty of options when it comes to choosing a frame. Spoiler alert: You won't actually be using it to house a photo. Instead, it's used as a border piece that helps highlight the florals. Dollar Tree's 8-by-10-inch Special Moments Matted Black Photo Frame could be a good choice. But of course, if you already have a frame at home you can spare, that'll work, too. Keep in mind that it should be lightweight. The color isn't an issue since the DIY involves spray painting the entire piece gold.
Next on the project supply list is a mixture of faux flowers and greenery. Maybe you have some leftovers from crafting a DIY flower garland, or there's an old wreath you've been wanting to dismantle. If not, Dollar Tree carries a slew in its floral section. Lastly, gather a hot glue gun, tape, gold spray paint (or the color of your choice), and strands of fake crystals, such as this VOVOV Glass Crystal Beads Chain.
Here's how to make a gorgeous centerpiece using a plunger and frame
Start by removing all of the pieces from your frame so that it's just a simple border. Then, as the DIYer demonstrated, squeeze hot glue onto the top of the plunger's handle to attach the frame. When you place it on, add hot glue where the bottom of the frame touches as well. If it's not staying securely, consider using an extra strong adhesive like Gorilla Super Glue Gel. Take the piece outside, and spray paint it gold, like with this Rust-Oleum Metallic Spray Paint from Walmart. If you'd rather use a different color, try and pick one that also seems elegant.
@specialcreationsbynelly
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You're now going to dress up the plunger handle with flowers and greens. Attach two stems together (with one flipped upside down) using tape so you can secure them to the rod as a singular piece. Use glue to do so, followed by more tape. Don't worry, you'll be covering the tape with additional blooms. Glue flower heads onto the handle wherever you'd like. Then, attach strands of crystals to the top back portion of the frame so they dangle in the middle of it. If you prefer some extra color, these Poproo Octagon Crystal Glass Beads are peacock green.
Add some final touches
Though the head of the plunger already won't be as noticeable once it's painted gold, you can hide it altogether by covering it with fake flowers. Use a variety that complements each other. Once you're happy with the look of the piece, allow it to dry. Finally, find a surface in your home that could benefit from a little glam. It could even be a chic dining room table centerpiece for when guests come over. You can make it part of your everyday decor, or just pull it out when you're hosting special events.
To make your DIY floral decor even more of a centerpiece, place it on top of a circular tray or mirror. Not only can it help elevate the look, but it'll also give you a surface for other items. For example, you could put small bowls of candies or snacks around it. Or, it could be where you set rolled-up silverware, candles, or small picture frames. The fact that it's made from a Dollar Tree plunger can be our little secret, of course.