Woman's Clever DIY Transforms Dollar Tree Pool Noodles Into High-End Wall Decor
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It's safe to say that most people would love to have high-end decor without having to spend a fortune. Unfortunately, wall art tends to be one of the pricier decor choices, with costs climbing quickly for bigger, more striking pieces. There's always a chance you'll find a gem while thrift shopping. But not everyone wants to wait for luck to be on their side, especially if you've been aching for luxe-looking wall art on a budget. Enter Dollar Tree pool noodles — the answer to your empty wall woes. Although pool noodles and glamor don't typically fall in the same sentence, you can actually create a dazzling piece of decor by lining them up on a canvas and painting them gold. This will give them a brand-new look and your walls a stylish upgrade.
To get started, you'll need a bunch of Dollar Tree's Brightly Colored Foam Pool Noodles. The number will depend on the size of the canvas you get. DIYer Nittas_homeandstyle, who shared this creative project, used 10 noodles to cover a rectangular canvas that was approximately 4 feet long. So, if you want large wall decor to fill an empty space, make sure to grab a cart! You'll also want to try to find a secondhand canvas in order to keep it a low-cost DIY. Alternatively, you could use a flat wooden board and add picture hangers to its back. The other materials needed are a knife, Mod Podge, E6000, gold spray paint, and shiny gold tape, like this SIDAZON Gold Washi Tape.
How to create a wall statement piece out of pool noodles
The first step is to lay your canvas down horizontally so you can measure how long your pool noodles should be. You're going to want to cut your pool noodles into a few different sizes, but not too small that they won't cover the canvas when laid vertically on top of it. They should be varied between long, medium, and short, which you'll alternate on the piece. Once you've decided on the sizes, peel the labels off your noodles and remove any sticker residue. However, if you're short on time, just make sure the labeled sides are facing down when gluing them later on. You can now slice up all of your pool noodles and arrange them in the pattern you'll be using on a nearby surface.
From there, paint a layer of Mod Podge onto the canvas and lay your first noodle down in the middle. Squeeze E6000 glue onto its edge and add the next piece. Repeat this until the entire canvas is covered with noodles. The Mod Podge should keep them attached to the canvas, while the E6000 keeps them secured together. Add more Mod Podge as you go if it seems necessary. You can also add a couple of short foam pieces to the ends that extend past the canvas if you like. Let it sit to dry. Then, carefully carry the canvas outside for a golden makeover.
This is where your DIY art piece turns luxurious
After changing into old clothes and putting on a mask, place the canvas on top of a drop cloth and spray paint the entire piece. You could use Rust-Oleum's Metallic Gold Spray Paint, which Walmart sells for about $6. Then again, feel free to select another color if you prefer. Silver can contribute to a high-end look just like gold. However, if you want a toned-down version, using a color like black can still keep it beautifully eye-catching.
Either way, make sure to get every nook and cranny so it's flawless. Allow everything to dry. Next, take your gold tape and wrap both ends of each noodle. Or, as an alternative, you could adorn the ends with FULZTEY Glitter Crystal Rhinestone Ribbons. It'll be like the final (golden) cherry on top.
The last thing to do is hang your unique canvas art piece on the wall and watch it steal the show. Because of its size, above a bed, couch, or in a large dining area could be ideal spots for it. Maybe even incorporate other opulent details into the room — like feathers, crystal, and velvet, to make your new wall decor feel right at home.