Woman's Clever DIY Transforms Dollar Tree Pool Noodles Into High-End Wall Decor

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It's safe to say that most people would love to have high-end decor without having to spend a fortune. Unfortunately, wall art tends to be one of the pricier decor choices, with costs climbing quickly for bigger, more striking pieces. There's always a chance you'll find a gem while thrift shopping. But not everyone wants to wait for luck to be on their side, especially if you've been aching for luxe-looking wall art on a budget. Enter Dollar Tree pool noodles — the answer to your empty wall woes. Although pool noodles and glamor don't typically fall in the same sentence, you can actually create a dazzling piece of decor by lining them up on a canvas and painting them gold. This will give them a brand-new look and your walls a stylish upgrade.

To get started, you'll need a bunch of Dollar Tree's Brightly Colored Foam Pool Noodles. The number will depend on the size of the canvas you get. DIYer Nittas_homeandstyle, who shared this creative project, used 10 noodles to cover a rectangular canvas that was approximately 4 feet long. So, if you want large wall decor to fill an empty space, make sure to grab a cart! You'll also want to try to find a secondhand canvas in order to keep it a low-cost DIY. Alternatively, you could use a flat wooden board and add picture hangers to its back. The other materials needed are a knife, Mod Podge, E6000, gold spray paint, and shiny gold tape, like this SIDAZON Gold Washi Tape.