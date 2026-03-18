DIYer Uses Paint Sticks To Create Luxe-Looking Wall Art On A Budget

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No matter what size space you live in, you likely have at least one wall you can't figure out how to decorate. If it's a larger wall, it can feel particularly overwhelming, not to mention expensive, to fill. Fortunately, TikTok user @onthecheaptip has the perfect DIY fix. Using paint stirring sticks, he created a unique soundwave wall sculpture for $50. Believe it or not, something similar can cost over $400 online.

Not only is it simple to make, but you can also make it as large, as small, or as colorful as you like. Playing with texture and color on a wall can help make your space feel more upscale without adding too many pieces or spending too much money, and this piece lets you do both. The final project also has dimension, so the room never feels flat.

To get started on this large wall decor idea, you'll need to purchase paint sticks, like this $7 CRTWDMAN 30 Pieces Paint Stir Sticks. Around three packs should do, but you may need to grab more if you want to create a bigger display. Next, gather some strips of cardboard, paint or stain, hot glue, and a Dollar Tree Crafters Square Wooden Crate for each panel you want to make.