DIYer Uses Paint Sticks To Create Luxe-Looking Wall Art On A Budget
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No matter what size space you live in, you likely have at least one wall you can't figure out how to decorate. If it's a larger wall, it can feel particularly overwhelming, not to mention expensive, to fill. Fortunately, TikTok user @onthecheaptip has the perfect DIY fix. Using paint stirring sticks, he created a unique soundwave wall sculpture for $50. Believe it or not, something similar can cost over $400 online.
Not only is it simple to make, but you can also make it as large, as small, or as colorful as you like. Playing with texture and color on a wall can help make your space feel more upscale without adding too many pieces or spending too much money, and this piece lets you do both. The final project also has dimension, so the room never feels flat.
To get started on this large wall decor idea, you'll need to purchase paint sticks, like this $7 CRTWDMAN 30 Pieces Paint Stir Sticks. Around three packs should do, but you may need to grab more if you want to create a bigger display. Next, gather some strips of cardboard, paint or stain, hot glue, and a Dollar Tree Crafters Square Wooden Crate for each panel you want to make.
DIYing your soundwave-inspired wall art
First things first, choose a color scheme. The original project includes one-third of the sticks painted black, one-third stained brown, and one-third left in their natural shade. This color palette is neutral and would look good in most spaces, but feel free to personalize it to your style. You could opt for a rainbow of colors, a monochromatic scheme, or choose complementary color combinations that pop.
After you've painted or stained all of your wood pieces, cut a long strip of cardboard (about 2 to 3 inches wide and as long as you want them). Using the strip of cardboard as the base, line up your stirrers and rearrange them by size and color until you get a pattern you like. You can make longer paint sticks by connecting two or more from top to bottom using glue. Alternatively, if you're concerned about stability, you could swap out the cardboard for light sheets of plywood cut into long strips.
From there, use an ample amount of glue to adhere each stick to your cardboard strip. You can also add wood glue or E6000 to ensure the wood pieces stay in place. Once the glue has dried, flip the entire artwork over and glue a few strips of cardboard behind the longer stirring sticks for added stability. Finally, attach the bottom of the Dollar Tree wood crate to the center of your base, and use it to hang the panel with nails.