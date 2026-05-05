Skip Boring Curtains – Erin Napier's Idea Instantly Adds Style And Texture
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Erin Napier of "Home Town" fame is known for using bright colors and fun patterns in her collections. Curtains might just be a functional afterthought for some when styling their spaces. However, Napier uses creativity to transform what could just be boring fabric into an essential part of a room's identity, instantly adding style and texture. During an episode of "Home Town," Napier showcased her idea during the big reveal: Buffalo check curtains. "Bright colors that say, 'Come on in!'. Just the southern attitude that this house needed," she wrote for the Laurel Mercantile Co. blog. "These stunning buffalo check curtains are the very reason we decided to add a little buffalo check to our shop. We happen to think they're the perfect addition of texture to your space. Plus, they're so pretty!"
While some might even say there's simply no need for curtains anymore, Napier proves that, when you pick the right fabric, they can still be a standout part of a room's style. Buffalo check curtains (sometimes called buffalo plaid), in particular, accomplish this by adding a nice amount of visual contrast to a space. This is especially true if a lot of patterns aren't present elsewhere in the room. Bolder than a pattern with smaller checks like gingham, the squares here are large enough to draw the eye, but not busy enough to overwhelm it. This pattern also has working-class roots, making it an easy way to wink at rustic charm without going overboard.
Incorporating buffalo check curtains into your space
While the exact curtains used in this episode of "Home Town" are no longer available to shop directly from the Napiers, there are plenty of great options available to achieve the exact same look. For example, the MIULEE Buffalo Plaid Curtains come in three colors and offer a blackout backing as well, making them a potential option for your bedroom or other spaces where light control matters. The WOSIBO Buffalo Check Plaid Window Valances come in nine colors, but are trimmed short, making them functional for spaces that just need a pop of pattern without a concern for privacy. There are also other reasons this shorter look works better. For example, if you want to transform your kitchen windowsill into a lush, thriving herb garden you need the space for your plants.
In general, you can style buffalo check curtains in any space by letting them be the star of the show. On "Home Town," Napier balances out the spaces with neutral furniture, like a cream couch and chairs or a wooden dining room table, offset only with a few floral patterns on the (easily swappable) accent pillows. Remember, there are a few tricks to mixing patterns without making yourself (and everyone else) dizzy. The first (and most important) is to incorporate what makes you happy. But the second is to let the main pattern lead and then design around it.