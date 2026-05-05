Skip Boring Curtains – Erin Napier's Idea Instantly Adds Style And Texture

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Erin Napier of "Home Town" fame is known for using bright colors and fun patterns in her collections. Curtains might just be a functional afterthought for some when styling their spaces. However, Napier uses creativity to transform what could just be boring fabric into an essential part of a room's identity, instantly adding style and texture. During an episode of "Home Town," Napier showcased her idea during the big reveal: Buffalo check curtains. "Bright colors that say, 'Come on in!'. Just the southern attitude that this house needed," she wrote for the Laurel Mercantile Co. blog. "These stunning buffalo check curtains are the very reason we decided to add a little buffalo check to our shop. We happen to think they're the perfect addition of texture to your space. Plus, they're so pretty!"

While some might even say there's simply no need for curtains anymore, Napier proves that, when you pick the right fabric, they can still be a standout part of a room's style. Buffalo check curtains (sometimes called buffalo plaid), in particular, accomplish this by adding a nice amount of visual contrast to a space. This is especially true if a lot of patterns aren't present elsewhere in the room. Bolder than a pattern with smaller checks like gingham, the squares here are large enough to draw the eye, but not busy enough to overwhelm it. This pattern also has working-class roots, making it an easy way to wink at rustic charm without going overboard.