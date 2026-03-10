Transform Your Kitchen Windowsill Into A Lush, Thriving Herb Garden

Herbs need a lot of sunlight — at least 6 hours per day is ideal for their growth. To that end, it's important to determine if the desired windowsill in your kitchen gets this much sunlight per day. The best spot would be a south-facing window that can get up to 8 hours of sunlight every day. You can tell your herbs are not getting enough sunlight if they have stunted growth, and if their leaves have lost their natural aroma.

Also, while it might seem like a good idea to combine multiple herbs in a couple of containers to save space, doing so may not be conducive to overall plant growth. This mostly has to do with varying water needs for herbs. Even when grown indoors in your kitchen, some herbs like basil thrive in moist soil, while others like oregano prefer drier conditions. Keep each type of herb in its own separate container for best results — this might require that you cut down on the total number of herbs to grow if you don't have enough windowsill space.

Another important factor involves any pets you might have. Is the windowsill accessible to curious cats and dogs? If the answer is yes, you may need to find another location for your plants. Not only could you find your plants destroyed by your furry family members, but some herbs are also toxic to them. Examples include chives, lavender, mint, tarragon, and oregano.