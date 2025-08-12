The Top 3 Easiest Herbs To Grow In Your Kitchen For An Endless Supply Year-Round

Herbs are one of the easiest ways to add a variety of flavor to foods. For thousands of years, herbs have been grown in kitchen gardens worldwide for food and medicine. Today, many people load their spice racks with dried versions. They have their place; dried herbs have a longer shelf life and are great for seasoning dishes that need to simmer a while. But fresh herbs add superior flavor when tossed into a dish right before serving. Unfortunately, fresh herbs tend to go bad quickly if they're not used right away, so the best way to ensure a steady supply is to grow your own. Not to worry! Some are so easy to grow, even for the most inexperienced gardener can do it.

Before starting an indoor herb garden, decide where it should grow. Choose a spot with plenty of natural light, such as a kitchen window. Many herbs need at least six hours of direct sunlight. Then decide whether to grow them from seeds or starter plants; it's a matter of personal preference. Also choose appropriate, well-draining containers. This can be fun, as containers can be personalized or complement décor. This simple herb garden uses Mason jars. Once planted, water the herbs whenever the soil is dry. Three of the easiest herbs to grow are basil, chives and mint.