The Correct Way To Dry And Store Your Garden Herbs

When it comes to storing your herbs the process itself is very simple, but there are some helpful tips you can keep in mind. First, it's good to know the two different types of herbs, tender and woody. As their names imply, tender herbs are more delicate, have lighter flavors, and are typically used as garnishes — think basil, cilantro, parsley, and chives. Woody herbs are hardier, with stronger flavors, and are usually used while cooking a meal. Tender herbs don't hold their flavor very well, so when it comes to storage it's better to choose woody options like thyme, rosemary, lavender, and oregano. However, you can still use this same process for tender herbs as well.

Start by harvesting your herbs in the morning because picking them earlier in the day helps keep more of their flavor. If the herbs that you're drying produce flowers, wait until you see their buds, but pick them before they actually blossom. This will give the strongest possible flavor concentration. Once picked, rinse the herbs and then lay them out to dry. Next, group them in small bundles with twine.

Once they're dry, you can use a DIY kitchen tool to naturally dry your herbs – like a hanging macrame hoop with hooks. When you hang the herbs, make sure they are upside down and placed in a dark area. After the herbs have completely dried out, you can separate the leaves from the stems and store them in an airtight container. Now you'll have your inexpensive herbs ready to go for your next meal!