The Correct Way To Dry And Store Your Garden Herbs
There is no denying the superior flavor you get when using fresh herbs in a home-cooked meal or in infused ice cubes for a glamorous cocktail. The constant use of these highly flavored edible plants in the kitchen make them a great addition to your home garden. If you've decided to put in the effort to plant an herb garden, then make it go the extra mile by learning how to store and dry your herbs so that they last even longer. This process will give you continual access to your herbs through the wintertime and, perhaps more convincingly, allow you to save a pretty penny by avoiding a reliance on more expensive store-bought options.
Fortunately for you, storing your herbs is actually really simple and costs virtually nothing. For proper storage, you'll want to harvest your herbs, wash and dry them, hang them in a cool dark place, and, once they dry, remove the leaves and store them in an airtight container. That's it! It's so easy that even someone with a black thumb can do it.
Tips and tricks for the best herb storage
When it comes to storing your herbs the process itself is very simple, but there are some helpful tips you can keep in mind. First, it's good to know the two different types of herbs, tender and woody. As their names imply, tender herbs are more delicate, have lighter flavors, and are typically used as garnishes — think basil, cilantro, parsley, and chives. Woody herbs are hardier, with stronger flavors, and are usually used while cooking a meal. Tender herbs don't hold their flavor very well, so when it comes to storage it's better to choose woody options like thyme, rosemary, lavender, and oregano. However, you can still use this same process for tender herbs as well.
Start by harvesting your herbs in the morning because picking them earlier in the day helps keep more of their flavor. If the herbs that you're drying produce flowers, wait until you see their buds, but pick them before they actually blossom. This will give the strongest possible flavor concentration. Once picked, rinse the herbs and then lay them out to dry. Next, group them in small bundles with twine.
Once they're dry, you can use a DIY kitchen tool to naturally dry your herbs – like a hanging macrame hoop with hooks. When you hang the herbs, make sure they are upside down and placed in a dark area. After the herbs have completely dried out, you can separate the leaves from the stems and store them in an airtight container. Now you'll have your inexpensive herbs ready to go for your next meal!